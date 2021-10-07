Sister Concetta Naba, BVM, 100, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Private funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/. In Iowa, Sister Concetta was an elementary teacher at St Raphael in Dubuque, St. Jude in Cedar Rapids, Sacred Heart in Manly, St. Joseph in Sioux City, and Holy Name in Marcus. She also taught in Chicago, Maywood, Grayslake and Maywood, Ill., and in Tempe, Ariz. She was a nurse aide at the BVM Motherhouse in Dubuque and in Des Moines, where she also ministered to the elderly. She was born on May 23, 1921, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Jesse and Mary Ellen (Angelo) Naba. She entered the BVM congregation Feb. 2, 1941, from Visitation Parish, Des Moines. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1943, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Ruth Janssens and Rifa Mae Naba and a nephew. She is survived two nieces, many grandnieces and grandnephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 80 years. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, 100 N 6th St., Bellevue, IA is in charge of arrangements.