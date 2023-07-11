funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Helen Waldmeir Author email Jul 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carol J. Burkart, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.Glen Callahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.Loras G. Finn, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Recommended for you Frederick C. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Jimmy L. Redfearn, Hazel Green, Wis. — 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Food Helen Waldmeir Author email Follow Helen Waldmeir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives