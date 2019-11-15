Ronald J. “Ron” Smyth, 70, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Visitation will be from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m.
Ron was born on May 18, 1949, in Dubuque, the son of Lillian Ann (Meyers) Smyth. He was a graduate of Wahlert High School in 1967. He also served in the Iowa Army National Guard for six years. On December 9, 1972, Ron married Patricia (Pat) Brenke.
After working at Dubuque Packing Company for a number of years, Ron was the Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds at Holy Ghost School, Wahlert High School and later Holy Family Catholic Schools from its inception until his retirement in 2014. He enjoyed his classic cars and street rods, time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, maintaining the “farm”, watching NHRA drag racing and attending lunch with “the guys”.
He was a past president of the Dubuque Main Street Cruisers car club, a member of the Iowa State Building and Grounds Association and most of all a devoted family man and friend to all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Pat; his son, Joshua “Vern” (Christine) Smyth, of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Gabriella, Alexandria (Lexi) and Joshua Smyth Jr.; his brother, Michael (Sandy) Smyth, of Dubuque; four nieces and a nephew; and his brother-in-law, Carl Pfalzgraf, of Huntley, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his mother, in 2005; mother-in-law, Donna Brenke, in 2007; and father-in-law, Louis Brenke, in 2016.
The family wishes to thank the Dubuque Police, Fire, and EMS staff for the fast response and thorough care of Ron.