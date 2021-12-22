Jeffrey J. Schueller 66, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where services will follow.

