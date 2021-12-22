Jeffrey J. Schueller Telegraph Herald guest866 Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeffrey J. Schueller 66, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Casper Funeral Home Crematory guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz: Cake store opens in Dubuque; resort expands cooking capacity; salon owner retires Dubuque man sentenced to 10 years for seriously injuring infant daughter Authorities: Grant County man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting Dubuque County supervisor calls colleague's comments 'harassing, belittling' Dubuque officials terminate grant agreement with developer of downtown building