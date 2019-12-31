CASCADE, Iowa — Keith W. Miles, 89, of Cascade, Iowa, and formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home in Cascade, Iowa.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Platteville, WI.
He was born November 26, 1930, in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Harold D. and Mary Ann (Steinbach) Miles. On July 23, 1951, he was united in marriage to Audrey Jean Medley at the United Methodist Church in Platteville, WI. He owned and operated Miles Motor Service in Platteville, WI, for over 50 years until his retirement. He was a great fan of all motor sports, tractor and truck pulls, especially stock car races. He loved to watch sports on TV.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Miles, of Cascade, IA; a son, Kerry Miles and a daughter, Barbara “Barb” (Joe) Gulick, of Cascade, IA; 4 grandchildren, Shauna (Jason) Maro, Jesse (Traci) Clark, Amber Cain, Jeremy (Ashley) Gulick; 5 great-grandchildren, Henry Cain, Wyatt Cain, Jack Cain, Madelyn Gulick and Caden Clark; two sisters, Janice Digman and Donna Pleumer, both of Platteville, WI; a sister-in-law, Vicki Miles, of Platteville, WI; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Judy) Medley, of Platteville, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Miles and Roger (Beverly) Miles; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Goke and Eugene Digman.
