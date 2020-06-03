BELMONT, Wis. — Charles Albert Anthony, 78, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, Madison, of natural causes.
Private family services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wis., where social distancing will be respected. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Charles A. Anthony Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Charles was born on March 14, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, son of Glenn and Wilma (Rathjen) Anthony. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Heins on July 20, 1966, in Rock Island, Illinois. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2017. He worked at Advance Transformer, Platteville. He then went to work in maintenance at Southwest Health Center Hospital, Platteville, for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont, and a volunteer EMT. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and following the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Hilary) Anthony and Mike (Lacie) Anthony; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Johnson; and brother, Glenn Anthony.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and parents, Glenn and Wilma Anthony.