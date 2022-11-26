CASCADE, Iowa — John L. Ressler, 81, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

Friends and relatives of John may call from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. and a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m.

