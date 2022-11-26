CASCADE, Iowa — John L. Ressler, 81, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Friends and relatives of John may call from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. and a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m.
Services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Concelebrating will be Rev. Mark Ressler. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He was born May 9, 1941 in Worthington, Iowa, son of Jacob and Marie A. (Klocker) Ressler. He is a graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School in Cascade, Iowa. On November 14, 1964 he was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” O’Shea at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. She preceded him in death on January 18, 2019. John was an independent plasterer and Mason. He was an amazing father and grandfather, and loved by so many.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade and a veteran, having served in the Army National Guard, Plasterer’s Union Local and the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930.
He is survived by seven children, Tim (Melissa) Ressler of Solon, IA, Jacob (Jill) Ressler of Swisher, IA, Missy (Jose) Torres of Cedar Rapids, IA, Marty (Sarah) Ressler of Ely, IA, Chris Ressler of Ely, IA, Tony (Jen) Ressler of Independence, IA, and Andrea (David) Lamont of Cedar Rapids, IA; 19 grandchildren; Ashley Cave, Ian and Ethan Ressler, Austin, John and Jaxson Ressler, Johnny Torres and Genesis Morales, Allison and Easton Ressler, Harper and Hayes Ressler, Isabella, Reaghan, and Remington Ressler, Kaleb, Sam, Adalyn, and Foster Lamont; 5 great grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Joan (Jon) McCarron and Margaret Delaney both of Dubuque, IA and Janet Clemen of Dyersville, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mike Ressler; two brothers-in-law, Donald Delaney and David Clemen; cousin, Bill McMahon.
