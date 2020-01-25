LANCASTER, Wis. — James J. “Jim” Curley, age 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster.
He was born In Fennimore, Wisconsin, on April 13, 1928, the son of William and Agnes (Benish) Curley. Jim graduated Lancaster High School in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Navy before his graduation and served stateside during the end of WWII. On April 2, 1951, he was united into marriage to Mary M. La Mere at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Prairie Du Chien. Jim painted with Leonard Wanezek for many years. He later was employed with John Deere Dubuque Tractor works, retiring after 25 years. Jim was a devoted member of St. Clement Catholic Church, and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2820 both in Lancaster. He was a member of the Abraham Hickok Wetmore American Legion Post #148 of Bloomington. Jim enjoyed gardening, wood working and the annual father and son fishing trip up north. He dearly loved spending time with his family and keeping up with their activities.
Surviving are his children, Geri (Jim) Bryhan, Dave (Janet), Kevin, Sue Weigel, Colleen (Gary) Stepanek and Bob Curley; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth (Laverne) Slater; and a sister-in-law, Delores Curley.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Gladys Wanezek, Gerald, Irma, Paul, Sr. Clementa Curley O.S.F., Catherine Compton, Harold and Joe Curley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, with Fr. William Vernon officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Clement Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St. in Lancaster, where a 2:45 Knights of Columbus rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
