Marian “Mimi” Kraus passed away June 23, 2023 at the age of 86.
Visitation will be from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00a.m. with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Mimi was born on October 1, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa to Urban and Marie (Frey) Haas.
Mimi attended Villa Du Chen high school in St. Louis, Missouri, and Clarke College in Dubuque.
She was united in marriage to Chandler Kraus on November 30th, 1957 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Mimi served on the Board of Directors at the family businesses, Dubuque Storage and Transfer and H&W Motor Express Company for several years. As part of the reunification of H&W Motor Express Company in 1975, with her only brother Urban R. Skip Haas as newly appointed president, Mimi created the “rising sun” company logo. It was a makeshift scribble that was jotted down on the back of a cocktail napkin after a late-night board meeting held at Timmerman’s Supper Club. The logo symbolized new hope and renovation as it approached its 50th year in business. For the next 30 years, the new logo adorned thousands of semi tractor trailers in honor of the next generation of service.
Mimi was an active member in the Mercy Service Club for 40 years. She was also a member of Dubuque Golf and Country Club and the Dubuque Yacht Club.
In her free time, Mimi enjoyed playing bridge, boating, and travelling to Naples, Florida.
Mimi is survived by her children, Liz (Pat) Tobin of Dubuque, and John Chandler Kraus of Dubuque; grandchildren, James Tobin, PJ (Megan) Tobin, Alexis (Mitch) Butt, and Spencer Kraus; great-grandchildren, Chandler Tobin, Callan Rhodes, JJ Tobin, Ellie Tobin, and Tatum Butt; and a sister-in-law, Patty Haas-Chandlee. Mimi is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William “Wally” Kraus, grandson, Michael McCulloch Tobin; and brother, Urban R. Skip Haas.
Mimi’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Manor Care, Oak Park Place, and special friends Elaine, and Mary King. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to Operation Empower Liberty Recovery Community, 2216 White Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
Mimi is now reunited with the love of her life, Chandler Kraus.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.