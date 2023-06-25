Marian “Mimi” Kraus passed away June 23, 2023 at the age of 86.

Visitation will be from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00a.m. with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

