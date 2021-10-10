DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gladys A. Koelker-Overman, 90, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away peacefully Friday, October 8, 2021 Mercy One Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Gladys will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, were a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mass of Resurrection for Gladys will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa with Rev. Martin Obeng Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
She was born on November 15, 1930 in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Alphonse and Leona (Rausch) Willenbring. Gladys grew up on the family farm nestled in a valley between New Vienna and Luxemburg. She attended St. Boniface schools where she was noticed by Don Koelker in 1948. Their courtship began and on August 26, 1953 they were united in marriage at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa. She left the farm she loved so and became a city wife. Glen, Ann, and Kathy made their family complete. Don preceded her in death on May 20, 1974. She then met Alfie Overman and later married on September 10, 1977 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 11, 1987.
Gladys began her banking career at Fidelity Bank in 1964 and retired from Dubuque Bank and Trust in 2000. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa
Mom’s motto in life was less is more. She gave everyone her more and lived with less. She was a lady of strength, dignity, and love.
She is survived by three children, Glen (Suzy) Koelker of Dubuque, IA, Ann (Al) Gibbs of Dyersville, IA, and Kathy (Chuck) Duggan of Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren, Lana (Ben) Graw, Linsey (Mark) Fangmann, Koel Gibbs, Cali (Tyler) Solsma, Laura (Fiancée Bo Pagel) Duggan; 7 great grandchildren, Calen and Reese, Shea, Drake and Kai, Evelyn Kate, and Weston; two siblings, Arlene Bell of Dyersville, IA, and Duane (Ellen) Willenbring of Luxemburg, IA; two sisters-in-law, Mary Willenbring of Guttenburg, IA, and Virgean Meyer of Dubuque, IA.
They lovingly sent her spirit to join Don and Alfie, her parents; sister, Velma (Jerry) Ungs; brother, David Willenbring; and brother-in-law, Herb Bell who also preceded her in death.
A woman so loved will always be a part of our hearts, sadly saying goodbye, but now you are free. You are an angel in the shape of our mom, when God took you back, he sang, “Halleluiah, You are home.”
When mom’s life story came to a close, she was cared for and loved by the staff at Oak Crest and Hospice of Dubuque, who we will forever be grateful for.
