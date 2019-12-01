Donna M. (Bowling) Koob, age 73, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Donna’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 3:45 p.m. To honor Donna’s life, funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Donna was born on November 17, 1946, in Dubuque, daughter of John and Viola (Oberbroeckling) Bowling.
Donna was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, where she graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1965. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Koob, on June 10, 1978, in Dubuque. They were blessed with 11 years together, and one beautiful daughter, before Jim was called home ahead of her on July 24, 1989. Donna was a very dedicated employee who spent 22 years with the Sisters at Mt. Carmel. Donna had several pastimes, including spending time outside tending to her gorgeous flower gardens and going antiquing. The more primitive the antique treasure she found, the happier she was to take it home with her to give it a new life. Donna was also an extremely talented quilter, creating countless pieces for family and friends, as well as for the Linus Project, which gives blankets to less-fortunate children to offer them warmth and emotional support.
Beyond a doubt, the one aspect that brought the most joy into Donna’s days was her family. She had a special bond with her daughter Kelli, and her delight was undeniable as she welcomed her granddaughter, Olivia, into the world this past October. We are deeply saddened at losing our wonderful mom, grandma, sister and friend, and words can never truly express how much we loved her and will miss her. We love you, Donna, and know that you will always be watching over us from your Heavenly home!
Those left to cherish Donna’s memory include her daughter, Kelli (and her husband, Rob Hammel) Koob, of Chicago, Ill.; her granddaughter, Olivia Jane; her stepson, Cary (Claudia) Koob, of Chesterfield, Mich.; her stepgranddaughter, Bryanna Koob; her siblings, Shirley Klostermann, of Epworth, Iowa, Beverly (Paul) Lane, of Dubuque, John Bowling, of N. Dartmouth, Mass., Deb (Marc) McKenna, of Page, Ariz., Richard (Sara) Bowling, of Boise, Idaho, Tom (Lori) Bowling, of Andrew, Iowa, and Diann (Richard) Breithaupt, of Dubuque; and her in-laws, Richard (Grace) Koob, of Dubuque, Robert (Connie) Koob, of Normangee, Texas, Pat (Darlene) Koob, of Washington state, David (Alice) Koob, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Joan Koppes, of Cascade, Iowa, and Jerry (Janice) Koob, of Cascade.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola Bowling; her husband, James Koob; her sister, June (Jim) Coggin; her in-laws, Ray and Leona Koob; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Keegan and Deb Bowling; and a brother-in-law, Robert Klostermann.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www. behrfuneralhome.com.