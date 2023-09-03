Erin Fiegen, born in 1983, passed away on August 28th from complications related to Alcohol Use Disorder.
Erin was a loving mother and the youngest of 6 children. She is survived by her son Eli, all her siblings, her nieces/nephews, and her parents, Linda & Charles Fiegen.
Erin graduated from Edgewood College in Madison, WI. She loved working with special needs children while in school and was a ray of sunshine to them & to anyone else she met. She went on to work for her family’s business, Capri College, where she was the Admissions Director and helped hundreds of students follow their dreams. She poured her heart and soul into her students, spending nights and weekends on the phone helping them through anything. She cared about each of them personally and wanted to make them feel like part of our family. She had the biggest heart and will be missed by so many people.
Before Erin became a mother, her favorite role in life was being Auntie Erin. She would plan special sleepovers with the girls, babysit anytime anyone needed her, and make the boys give her a hug before leaving any family gathering. She made each of them feel special and loved. All her nieces and nephews were her babies. She loved them all fiercely and would do anything in the world for them. She was the best auntie to all of them — Alex (Lexi), Colten, Dominic, Ryan, Hannah, Lucas, Samantha, Charlie, Zoe, Harlen, Alivia (Adrien), Isaiah and Esmay.
Her dream of becoming a mother was fulfilled when she had Eli in 2015. He was her whole world & she absolutely loved being his mom. They enjoyed going on adventures together like visiting all the different parks in town, going for hikes, and playing at the beach. She did a wonderful job as his mom; Eli is so kind, loving, and smart.
Erin was an amazing friend, sister, and daughter. She was so much fun to be around, and her laugh was infectious. She loved going to see live music and was a great singer. She enjoyed doing karaoke at home and especially loved Nina Simone. She was the type of person that always had a compliment to give, tried to build up everyone around her, and just made you feel good. We are going to miss her sweet, loving spirit so much!
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be given to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Dubuque, St. Anthony Catholic Church, The Dubuque Rescue Mission, or Turning Point.
Please hug your loved ones today...we all wish we could have more Erin hugs.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with the Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. The Communal Praying of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Celebration of Life Open House will be held at Eagle Point Park’s Open-Air Pavilion from approximately 12:30 till 4pm.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.