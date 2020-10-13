MONONA, Iowa — Daniel Schweikert, 88, of Monona, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Mel Harris as the officiant.
MONONA, Iowa — Daniel Schweikert, 88, of Monona, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Mel Harris as the officiant.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.