Leo L. Molitor, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the comforting company of his adoring family. Born November 1, 1936, in Galena, Illinois, he was one of six children born to Leo and Ethel Molitor.

Leo married Carol Harry on August 11, 1956. This union blessed them with three children, Michelle, Mary, and Patrick. Together, they shared over three decades of marriage before her passing in 1993. He faithfully provided for his family by making his career as a molder for Morrison Brothers, retiring in 1999 after 39 years of loyal service.

