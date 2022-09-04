Leo L. Molitor, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the comforting company of his adoring family. Born November 1, 1936, in Galena, Illinois, he was one of six children born to Leo and Ethel Molitor.
Leo married Carol Harry on August 11, 1956. This union blessed them with three children, Michelle, Mary, and Patrick. Together, they shared over three decades of marriage before her passing in 1993. He faithfully provided for his family by making his career as a molder for Morrison Brothers, retiring in 1999 after 39 years of loyal service.
Bowling, knife collecting, and fishing were all pastimes Leo thoroughly enjoyed. He also liked rooting for his favorite baseball team- the Cubs or the Brewers- depending on who was playing better that year. He also liked to watch WWE wrestling, and he loved his dogs.
Leo was a selfless man who put his best effort into anything he did- he lived fully, laughed loudly, and loved wholly. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind which include his children: Michelle Molitor of Dubuque, Patrick G. Molitor (Ruby Nowakowski) of Casper, WY, and Mary (Eric) Williams of Riverview, FL; his grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Johnson of Chaska, MN, Courtney Molitor of Hudson, WI, and Saleena (Olumide) Alege of Prairieville, LA; his great-grandchildren Luca and Landen Johnson, and “Little” Leo Alege. He is further survived by his sister, Rosie Davis; his brother, Jim Molitor; and his long-time companion, Regina Castiglione.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Floyd Molitor; and his sisters, Susie Brimeyer and Joyce Schoenhardt.
A very special thank you is extended by Leo’s family to the medical staff on the 4th floor of Finley Hospital, especially to Dr. Chao, Dr. Herman, Nurse Chris, and comfort care staff, Lynn and Peggy. Your exceptional care will never be forgotten. They would also like to acknowledge the unwavering friendship and assistance Lynn Hinkel so selflessly provided- Thank you.
A celebration of Leo’s life will be held in the summer of 2023.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Leo’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
