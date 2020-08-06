DARLINGTON, Wis. — Edward J. “Ed” McKeon, age 90, of Darlington, WI, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home in Darlington with his family by his side.
He was born February 11, 1930, in Shullsburg, WI, the son of John and Agnes (Logan) McKeon. Ed graduated from Darlington High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army from 1951 — 1952 during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. Ed was united in marriage to Rita Salzmann on January 26, 1954 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. They lived and farmed in Lafayette County from 1954 until 1970. While farming, Ed sold and installed barn cleaners and silo unloaders. In 1971, he went to work for Lafayette County Highway Department for 10 years. Ed also built model log homes for 7 years. In 1987, he began working as an area Sales Representative for Dubuque Supply Company, retiring in 1995. After his retirement he drove part time for Darlington Motors.
Ed is survived by his wife, Rita of 661/2 years at home; four children, Greg (Janet) McKeon, of Mineral Point, WI, Brian (Tanna) McKeon, of Monroe, WI, Donna (David) Brick, of Dodgeville, WI, and John (Shelly) McKeon, of DeKalb, IL; seven grandchildren, Mathew (Stephanie) McKeon, Kelly (Mark) Krober, Justin McKeon, Jordan (Kelly) Brick, Logan Brick, Travis McKeon and Kasidi (Jacob) Dorland; six great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Addison and Hadley Krober, Reagan Brick, Jameson and Levi Dorland; and one sister-in-law, Yvonne McKeon, of Dubuque, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Madisyn McKeon; and two brothers, Donald (LaVon) McKeon and James McKeon.
Ed was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a 50-year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, and a member of Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. He was a man of many talents. Ed enjoyed woodworking and metal fabricating. He made a Banjo, a 1929 Model A replica kit car, mini replica tractors, muzzle loader rifles, and built many buildings including his own home. Ed cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, creating memories they will all remember forever.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Darlington where military graveside rites will be accorded by Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. A public visitation will be held today from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church where a rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Ed’s name.
Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines. Per family request, anyone without a mask will be asked not to enter until one is worn.