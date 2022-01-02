Richard E. Donaldson Telegraph Herald Jan 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEETOWN, Wis. — Richard E. “Dick” Donaldson, 63, of Beetown, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster. Services and burial will be private. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beetown-wis Grant-county-wis Crematory Funeral Home Martin Schwartz Worship Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque council hires consultant for $1 million for road project with 3 roundabouts Authorities: 2 arrested after burglary, short pursuit in Dubuque County Local farmer becomes Iowa's Mrs. U.S. Agriculture Dave Barry's Year in Review 2021 Families mark new year with snowy hike in Dubuque