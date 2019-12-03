ELKADER, Iowa — Anna Mae (Thole) Donlon, 86, of Elkader, died November 22, 2019, at home in Haines City, Florida.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, where there will be a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. There will also be visitation from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. at the church on Friday. Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, with Rev. John Haugen as Celebrant. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Elkader, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com