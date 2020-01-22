BERNARD, Iowa — Edward E. Small, 74, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, with military honors.
Edward Ernest Small was born on December 12, 1945, in Clinton, Iowa, to Leslie Ernest and Evelyn A. (Scheibe) Small. He was a 1964 graduate of Western Dubuque High School and then served his country in the Navy earning an honorable discharge. He married Carol Nancy Block on September 26, 1970, in Dubuque, Iowa. Edward first worked for Edward’s Construction Company in Dubuque. He then worked for 44 years as a cement finisher for Bob and Lee Kinsella Construction, retiring in 2012. He enjoyed hunting, fishing for Big Catfish at Jim Falls, Wisconsin, NASCAR races, going for rides on the side-by-side and tractor rides.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Carol Small, of Bernard, Iowa; a son, David (and his wife Cristina Montelius) Small, of East Dubuque, Ill.; 2 grandchildren, Ben and Evan; a sister, Janice (and her husband Paul) Ruggeberg, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and a brother, Richard “Rick” (and his wife Tammy) Small, of Bernard, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Small; and a sister, Phyllis Turnis.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, an Edward E. Small memorial fund has been established.
