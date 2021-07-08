POTOSI, Wis. — Sharon L. Reuter, 63, of Potosi, died Monday, July 5, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will follow at 1 p.m.

