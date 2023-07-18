Charlotte Ann Hansen (Freiburger), 81, died Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at 10:35 am, at Stonehill Health Center.
Family and Friends may visit between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St Ambrose St, Dubuque, IA, with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. with Father Steve Rosonke officiating.
Burial will follow the church services, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 10378 Military Road in Key West, where she will be laid to rest along side her husband Lawrence William “Larry” Hansen. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, oversees arrangements.
She was born on June 24, 1942, in Dubuque, daughter of John F. and Harriet E. (Savary) Freiburger. She married Larry Hansen on September 30, 1961, at The Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
Charlotte worked in various positions, including; Showcase Coney, Econo Foods, Hy-Vee, and retired from Mercy Hospital, after several years, as a server and cashier.
She enjoyed vacations, taking rides, baking, gardening, and planting flowers. She especially loved spending time with her family and going to family gatherings.
Surviving are; children Sherry (Mike) Maas of Peosta, son-in-law James Yoder of Madison, WI, and Dan (Brandy) Hansen of Dubuque. Five grandchildren; Mindy (Eric) Jenkins, Mandy (Jason) Goedken, Michael (Suzie) Maas, Braydon Hansen, and Ryker Hansen.
She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren; McKayla, Oliver, Emmett, Keegan, and Amelia.
Also surviving is her brother John (Karen) Freiburger, and sisters Helen Freiburger and Mary Freiburger of Dubuque, and sister-in-law Mary Freiburger of Rolla, MO.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah “Deb” Yoder (who she loved very much), her parents, brothers; James Freiburger, William Freiburger, and Charles Freiburger, sister Rose Freiburger, and sister-in-law Mariella Freiburger.
We would also like to thank, and honor, all the medical professionals involved, especially; Dr. Michael Peroski, Dr. Sara Loetscher, and Dr. Stephen Frommelt of Medical Associates, and RN Kristin Schroeder of Hospice of Dubuque. Along with a special thanks to all the Stonehill, and Hospice staff involved in Charlotte’s Care. Your expertise, support, and compassion, for all needs, is so very much appreciated, and will forever be acknowledged in her memory. This is nowhere near enough ... Thank-you!!