Charlotte Ann Hansen (Freiburger), 81, died Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at 10:35 am, at Stonehill Health Center.

Family and Friends may visit between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St Ambrose St, Dubuque, IA, with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. with Father Steve Rosonke officiating.

Recommended for you