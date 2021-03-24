EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Thomas E. Sheehan, 91, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Fairplay, WI, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Tom was born on May 27, 1929, at Fairplay, WI, the son of Oswald and Elizabeth (Cahill) Sheehan. Tom was a graduate of St. Joseph’s School, Sinsinawa, and Cuba City High School. On February 19, 1949, he was united in marriage to Mary C. Zimmer at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2016.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, winter trips to Texas with Mary and traveling in general. With an entrepreneurial spirit, he left his employ at John Deere & Co. at age 19, operating Sheehan Shell Service in East Dubuque for 25 years, then founding Thomas Sheehan Insurance and becoming a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Goodmann Real Estate, LTD.
Tom is a member of the St. Mary’s (and Holy Name Society), East Dubuque and St. Joseph’s, Sinsinawa, WI, parishes. He was a retired member of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Dept., Township Supervisor of Dunleith Township for 10 years, past President and member of the East Dubuque Business & Tourism Council, member of the National Association of Realtors, the Iowa Association of Realtors and the East Central Iowa MLS, having been awarded the status of Realtor Emeritus in recognition of forty or more consecutive years of membership in the NAR, a member of the East Dubuque Lions Club for 64 years, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 510 since 1961, a member of the Dubourg Assembly 4th Degree since 1962, and a longtime member of the Serra Club of Dubuque. He previously sponsored the Sheehan Shell Baseball and Basketball teams.
Surviving are four children, Daniel E. (Donna) Sheehan, of Menominee, IL, David G. Sheehan, Debra A. Heitkamp and Denise M. Sheehan, all of East Dubuque; 13 grandchildren, Tom (Lynn) Sheehan, Tina (Scott) Dierks, Terri (Steve) Ludwig, Tony (Stacy) Sheehan, Tonia (Jamie) Sieverding, Tim Sheehan, Tracy (Adam) Lange, Troy Sheehan, Dr. James (Carolyn) Sheehan, Kelly (Nick) Stubbe, Keri (Brian) Gockel, Chelsea (Spencer) Kirschbaum and Elise Sheehan; granddaughter-in-law, Amy (Schadl) Sheehan and grandson-in-law, Greg Weiland; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Sister Miriam T. Sheehan, OSF, of Milwaukee, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald and Elizabeth; his wife Mary; five children in infancy; four grandchildren, Rob, Todd, Tiffany and Infant Sheehan; great-grandchildren, Joseph Sheehan, Babies Gockel, Baby Sheehan, Baby Sieverding, Baby Stubbe, and Babies Kirschbaum; his siblings, Mary (Vern) Hutchcroft, Cletus (Eugenia) Sheehan, Clifford (Marie) Sheehan, James (Delphine) Sheehan; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Susan Zimmer; his in-laws Adella (Mike) Remakel, Isidore (Louise) Zimmer, Vincent Zimmer, Sylvester “Dolly” (Clara) Zimmer, Florence (Carl) Flogel and Mary Margaret Zimmer.
Dan, Deb and Denise wish to thank our brother David for the excellent care given to our Dad the past four years.
