Charmin T. “Char” Simon, 87, of Dubuque, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Church of the Nativity.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Char will be 11:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Private family burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Farley at a later date.
Charmin was born October 3, 1935, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth Straub Linden. She married Victor Shappell in 1955 and together they had four children. They later divorced. On May 19, 1978, she married Paul Simon. He died February 9, 1997.
She worked in the business office at Dubuque Internal Medicine where she retired from after 24 years.
She was a member of Church of the Nativity and was part of the Love Holy Trinity Blessed Mission Bible Study Group. She was a very pious woman who devotedly prayed for others. In her younger years, she was valedictorian at her high school and enjoyed pitching softball on several local teams. As a mother and grandmother, she loved spending time with her family and hearing their stories and seeing their photos. The grandkids will always fondly remember her “Happy Birthday Jesus” cakes that she made and brought to every family Christmas gathering.
Survivors include four children, Renee (Gary) Gorman of Dubuque, IA, Paul (Becky) Shappell of Dubuque, Michele (Tom) Ament of Durango, IA, and Victoria (Michael) Kuper of Scotch Grove, IA; step-children, Catherine (Rick) Becker of Dubuque, Randy (Barbara) Simon of Boscobel, WI, David Simon of Dubuque, Lora (Jeff) Roling of Boscobel, WI, and Bill (Sue) Simon of Chandler, AZ; one step-daughter-in-law, Sharon Simon of Sun City, AZ; nine grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice (Frederick) Wuertzer of Dubuque; and two brothers, Earl “Pete” (Darlene) Linden and John “Jack” Linden, both of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Robert (Esther) Linden, Donald (Dorothy) Linden, Tom (Ida Marie) Linden, and Delbert Linden, and one sister, Dolores (Carl) Nauman, and two step-children, Steven Simon and Paul Patrick Simon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family thanks Dr. Hermann, and the nurses and staff of Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their caring support.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Char’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.