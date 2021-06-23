NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Darrell J. Hefel, age 63, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Monday, June 14, 2021, at his family home.
To celebrate Darrell’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Darrell’s life, there will also be visitation at the church hall in North Buena Vista from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Darrell was born July 31, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Milton “Mickey” and Joan (Riniker) Hefel.
Darrell graduated from Guttenberg High School, Class of 1976. He was a hard worker and was employed with Ertl Toy in Dyersville for 20 years. He then attended machine operator school in Sun Prairie, WI, before going to work with Steger-Heiderscheit Construction for over 20 years.
Darrell was always very generous with his time and volunteered countless hours to doing whatever needed to be done at the Immaculate Conception Church. When he wasn’t working, Darrell enjoyed helping out on the farm, camping at Whitetail Bluff, boating and vacationing with the “Buenie Bunch”.
He truly loved to travel with his family and friends, always to a warm and sunny location where there was a nice beach. He also enjoyed taking road trips for the day, and his skills as the designated driver, “one way”, are legendary.
He always generously opened his home to the entire family, which is quite a crowd, so they could all be together to celebrate Christmas.
Darrell was a man of few words who was always smiling and in a good mood. He was a kind, soft spoken and unassuming man who truly made the world a better place. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Darrell’s memory include his mother, Joan Hefel, North Buena Vista, IA; his 8 siblings, Eileen (Alfonse) McDermott, Epworth, IA, Milo (Judy) Hefel, Sherrill, IA, Warren “Shorty” (Shari) Hefel, North Buena Vista, IA, Bruce (special friend, Sandy) Hefel, Deerfield, WI, Pam (Jerry) Ben, Sherrill, IA, Carmen (Gordy) Glawe, Holy Cross, IA, Wanda (Marty) Wessels, Farley, IA, and Randy (Shelley) Hefel, Milton, WI; and his many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss their “Uncle Darreld”.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Mickey Hefel; a brother, Douglas Hefel; a niece, Krista Ben; and a great-nephew, Ethan McDermott.
Darrell’s family would like to thank all of the volunteers with the Holy Cross/NBV Fire Department for their quick response time and compassionate care of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Darrell’s memory, which will be distributed among his favorite charities. Cards may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Darrell Hefel Family.
