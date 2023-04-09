MUSCATINE, Iowa — Edith Jane Goedken, 81, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Unity Point Hospital, Muscatine with her daughter, Mary, by her side.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 15, 2023 at the Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel in Dubuque. Pastor Andy Upah will officiate. Interment will be at the Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Edith was born on July 2, 1941, in Dubuque, the daughter of Gregory M. and Violet E. Hazer. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. Her first job was at the FBI in Washington, D.C. She returned to Dubuque and married John R. Goedken in 1963. Edith was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works for 25 years. While she worked full time, she earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree at the University of Dubuque and raised her six children. Edith was a devoted, selfless, and loving mother who valued integrity, hard-work, self-improvement, and learning. She also had a life-long love of reading and music. All of these things were passed on to her children. Edith had a playful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her children and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kansas City Chiefs. Edith could also be found growing very well-tended fruits and flowers, sewing her own clothes, taking advantage of a windy day to fly a kite, and hiking the Palisades State Park. She was a longtime volunteer at the Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Edith is survived by her children, Paul (Beth), Mary, Brian (Jennifer), Roger, Mark, and Dean.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary M. Hazer, who she kept close to her heart all her life; and former husband, John Goedken.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library at carnegiestout.org/give/ in memory of Edith J. Goedken.
