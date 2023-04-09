MUSCATINE, Iowa — Edith Jane Goedken, 81, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Unity Point Hospital, Muscatine with her daughter, Mary, by her side.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 15, 2023 at the Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel in Dubuque. Pastor Andy Upah will officiate. Interment will be at the Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

