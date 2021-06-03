Mary E. (Tittle) Davis, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
To celebrate Mary’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Mary’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Leah Barker officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Mary Davis was born December 13, 1929, daughter of John K. and Sarah (Brandes) Tittle.
Mary began working at the Dubuque Packing Company at the age of 16, the Admiral Radio Company, then New Mexico Hospital, Lady of Lourdes, and Luther Manor as a nurses aide. She then made the move to Ennoble Manor to serve as their Activity Director and would retire from there in 1990.
She married Earl H. Davis Sr. on June 6, 1947; sadly, he preceded her in death on September 28, 1999.
Mary always stayed busy and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, the Orioles Club and a former officer of the Eagles Club Auxiliary.
Mary enjoyed raising small animals over the years, including a woodchuck, raccoons, squirrels and numerous cats and dogs.
In her younger days she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. She and Earl also adopted and cared for a foster son, Tomson Jones, in New Mexico.
Mary was truly a kind soul who always took care of her family and anyone she ran across who was in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving Mary are her 5 children, Earl H. “Sparky” (Judy) Davis Jr., Timken, KS, Christine M. (John) Richardson, Dubuque, IA, Bruce A. (Peggy Miller) Davis, Waterloo, IA, Kimberly E. (John Bly) Erickson, Asbury, IA, and John K. Davis, Dubuque, IA; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; her very special friends, Pat (Teresa) Huston, MT; a son-in-law, Phillip Flynn, Dyersville, IA; and her siblings, Beverly Wenzel, Diane Bush and Rick (Tina) Tittle Sr., all of Dubuque, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl H. Davis Sr.; her daughters, Marietta Flynn and Beverly (Royce) Rowland; her baby sister, Darlene; and her brother, John K. Tittle Jr.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all of their outstanding care of Mary, as well as her family during these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Mary’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, Attn. Mary Davis Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.