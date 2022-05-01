Bonita “Bonnie” Louise Ott, 75 of Sunnycrest Manor, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
She was born December 10, 1946 in Sandusky, OH and graduated in 1964 from St Mary’s Catholic High School. She entered the Dominican Convent and was known as Sister Elise from 1965-67. She served in the US Army as a clerk during Vietnam from 1968-69. She was proud to use her calligraphy skills to fill out Medal of Honor and other certificates for her fellow soldiers. She was married to Edward Busler(deceased) of Vinton, IA in 1969 and had 3 daughters with him before divorcing in 1973. It was a blessing she remained friends with his family, him and his next wife, Beverly (Samaritoni) Busler.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Murita (Westerhold) Ott, a brother Leonard Ott, her sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Francis Durso and her brother-in-law Howard “Bunk” Trautman.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Dianna (Busler) Perl and her children Devon Cancian and Aaron Perl; Donna (Busler) Welch, and her children Travis Cullen, Trevor Cullen, Dylan Cullen, Cassaundra (Welch) (Andre) Morrow and Nakia Welch; Rebecca (David) Schulze and many siblings, nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes there will be no services. A private celebration of life will be held with family and close friends in Ohio at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
Our thanks to Leonard Funeral Home in Dubuque, IA for helping us navigate everything. Huge heartfelt thanks to everyone at Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Dubuque, IA for the constant care, concern and support they not only showed for Bonnie but for her family, especially Donna.