LANCASTER, Wis. — Norma Marie (Fuerstenberg) Starrett, age 88, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Norma was born the middle child of seven, born on September 24, 1934. She was the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Peake) Fuerstenberg and graduated from Fennimore High School in 1952. Norma married Miles Scott Starrett on February 12, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore, WI. Norma enjoyed many crafts including making memory books, greeting cards, painting and quilting. She made a quilt for each of her grandchildren when they were married or became 30 years of age. She also enjoyed working on genealogy, taking bus trips and camping. She spent a few winters in Florida and one winter in Arizona. Norma was a 4-H leader, Officer for the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Rita #670 and a Grant County Fair Superintendent for over 23 years. She hosted the Grant Antique Collectors Club meetings for many years. She worked at Webb Plumbing & Heating about 5 years, Loudspeaker Component Corporation for 5 years and WGLR Radio for 13 years.

Recommended for you