LANCASTER, Wis. — Norma Marie (Fuerstenberg) Starrett, age 88, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Norma was born the middle child of seven, born on September 24, 1934. She was the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Peake) Fuerstenberg and graduated from Fennimore High School in 1952. Norma married Miles Scott Starrett on February 12, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore, WI. Norma enjoyed many crafts including making memory books, greeting cards, painting and quilting. She made a quilt for each of her grandchildren when they were married or became 30 years of age. She also enjoyed working on genealogy, taking bus trips and camping. She spent a few winters in Florida and one winter in Arizona. Norma was a 4-H leader, Officer for the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Rita #670 and a Grant County Fair Superintendent for over 23 years. She hosted the Grant Antique Collectors Club meetings for many years. She worked at Webb Plumbing & Heating about 5 years, Loudspeaker Component Corporation for 5 years and WGLR Radio for 13 years.
Norma is survived by two daughters: Beverly (Bob Kilgust) Metcalfe of Madison, WI and Joanne (Dale) Errthum of Dubuque, IA; two sons: Robert Starrett of Austin, MN and Kenneth (Jill) Starrett of Mukwonago, WI; special friend, Jim Ley; one brother, Frank Fuerstenberg of Fennimore, WI; two sisters: Rosemary Stoffel of LaCrosse, WI and Bernice (LeRoy) Ihm of Lancaster, WI; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Craig of Knoxville, TN; and brother-in-law, John Budworth of Lancaster, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Starrett, in 1989; her parents: Frank & Pearl Fuerstenberg; her father-in-law & mother-in-law: Floyd and Minnie Starrett; daughter-in-law, Kamala Starrett; sister, Marcella (Sally) Budworth; grandson, James Robert Starrett; brother, Donald Fuerstenberg; brother and sister-in-law: Lawrence and Evelyn Fuerstenberg; sister-in-law, Maxine Fuerstenberg; brother-in-law & sister-in-law: George & Myrna Starrett; brother-in-law, David Craig; brother-in-law, Jack Stoffel; two nephews: David Fuerstenberg and Ronald Ihm; and a niece, Julie Budworth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Clement Cemetery, South Lancaster Township. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where a 3:45 p.m. parish rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Norma’s name to St. Croix Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or Boys Town in Boys Town, NE.