EARLVILLE, Iowa — Therese A. Puetz, 92, of Earlville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Masonville, Iowa.
A visitation for Therese will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Therese Puetz Family, PO Box 271, Dyersville, IA, 52040.
A Mass of Christian burial for Therese will occur at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earlville, Iowa, with Rev. Tony Nketiah presiding. Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Temple Hill, Iowa.
She was born on July 1, 1928, in Chicago, daughter of Howard and Clara (Kreps) Delaney. On June 11, 1946, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa, she married Anthony “Tony” Puetz. Together, the couple farmed in the Temple Hill area, where they raised 15 children. They later retired to the Earlville area in 1986. He preceded her in death on November 22, 1998.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Earlville, Iowa. Her faith was important to her. For over 50 years, she made 300 rosaries for her lent penance each year. She also made layettes for the missions. She also spent time knitting hats for the homeless. One of her fondest memories is the picnics that she, Tony and the kids went on every Sunday.
She is survived by three sons, Peter (Casey) Puetz, of Waukesha, WI, Paul Puetz, of Lincoln, NE, Loras (Daveen) Puetz, of Edgewood; 10 daughters, Rosemary (Roger) Recker, of Earlville, Eileen Puetz, of Dyersville, Louise (Wayne) Stark, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Kathleen (Mike) Hogan, of Dubuque, Dianne (Bill) Thomas, of Cedar Rapids, Anita (Morrie) Billmeyer, of Monticello, Valerie (Ron) Hildebrand, of Masonville, Veronica (Dick) Oberbreckling, of Dubuque, Paula (Matt) Bailey, and Julie (Elmer) Ivy, both of Greeley; 31 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; two stepbrothers, Ralph (Bonnie) Nilles, of Kentucky, and Joe (Jeanette) Nilles, of Dyersville.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Richard and Roger Puetz; three brothers, Clarence Delaney, Lawrence Delaney and Antone Schmitt; and two stepbrothers, Rich and Donald Nilles.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Saint Croix Hospice Care for all the care and support they gave to Therese.
