GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — Jennifer A. “Byrd” Udelhofen, formerly Reynolds; age 50; of Glen Haven (formerly Potosi) passed away peacefully at home on Thursday December 15, 2022.
She was born January 17, 1972, in Dubuque, IA; the daughter of Joe and Melanie (Schmidt) Reynolds. Byrd graduated from Potosi High School, where she was president of the FFA and in the class of 1990. She went on to work at various skill trades over the years. Byrd’s most prized jobs were in the hospitality industry where her people and culinary skills showed through. She was most proud of her two daughters, Abriana and Andraya. She was always encouraging them to chase their dreams and told everyone how she thought the world of her “most beautiful girls”. Byrd enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards, pool and bean bags, cooking, gardening (Byrdies Bloomers) and spoiling her grandson and bonus grandkids.
Byrd had the kindest heart and the best intentions always; she would do anything for anyone. She was always good for a good time or a long talk, especially over some Busch Lights. She really enjoyed going for rides whether it be in her PT Cruiser, her Ranger or on Scott’s boat. Scott also gave her the job of her dreams, helping to run the bar. They enjoyed going to Scott’s cabin together too, where she would stay up late talking to “Lambam”.
She is survived by her two daughters: Abriana (Caleb) Errthum-Yager of Highland, WI and Andraya Errthum of Richland Center, WI ; her significant other Scott Mezera of Glen Haven, WI her “bonus kids” Megan (Josh) Copsey, Joel (Kristen Udelhofen) Mezera of Bloomington, WI, Becky (Troy) Marshall of Randolph, WI; Malorie (Will) Davis of Fond Du Lac, WI; one grandson, her “Little Buddy” Wyatt Yager, and six bonus grandkids: Landon, Charlie, and Grayson Copsey, Stella and Maddox Marshall, and Brooks Davis who she enjoyed spending time with. She is also survived by her siblings Jeannie (Kevin) Udelhofen and children Logan and Jase; Joey (Amber) Reynolds and children Andrew, Alex, Lily, Gavin, and Haley; of Potosi, as well as many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Arnold and Martha Schmidt, paternal grandparents Lawrence and Lucille Reynolds, Bob and Marsha Mezera, uncles Jerry Schmidt, Bob and Jack Reynolds, Aunt Linda Reynolds and special cousin Terry Reynolds.
There will be no formal funeral services. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster. A celebration of life will be held January 14th, 2023, more details to come. You may reach out to Andraya or Abriana via Facebook for more information, and it will be in the paper.
The family would like to thank the Loy family, West Grant EMS, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Grant County Coroner’s Office, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Grant Regional Health Center, and Crossing Rivers Health Center.
