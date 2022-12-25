GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — Jennifer A. “Byrd” Udelhofen, formerly Reynolds; age 50; of Glen Haven (formerly Potosi) passed away peacefully at home on Thursday December 15, 2022.

She was born January 17, 1972, in Dubuque, IA; the daughter of Joe and Melanie (Schmidt) Reynolds. Byrd graduated from Potosi High School, where she was president of the FFA and in the class of 1990. She went on to work at various skill trades over the years. Byrd’s most prized jobs were in the hospitality industry where her people and culinary skills showed through. She was most proud of her two daughters, Abriana and Andraya. She was always encouraging them to chase their dreams and told everyone how she thought the world of her “most beautiful girls”. Byrd enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards, pool and bean bags, cooking, gardening (Byrdies Bloomers) and spoiling her grandson and bonus grandkids.

