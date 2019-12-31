CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Albert L. Gieseman, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha, Iowa, following his courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church Parish Hall in Cedar Rapids, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church, Cedar Rapids, with Father Ivan Nienhaus officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, Iowa, with Father Steve Garner officiating. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa, with military honors.
Al was born June 1, 1940, the son of Marjorie (Bushman) Gieseman in Dubuque, Iowa. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Loras Academy in Dubuque. Al served in the Iowa National Guard from 1965 until 1972. He received his welding certification from Northeast Iowa Community College and, following his education, he worked at the Nuclear Power Plant in Byron, IL. In 1986, Al started the Cedar Rapids Area Steamatic Franchise, which he owned and operated until he retired in November 2016.
Al married Sharyn (Richey) on July 12, 1969, at St. Anthony Church in Dubuque, IA. To this union four children were born before the couple went their separate ways while always remaining friends.
Al was a generous man who enjoyed life and helped others to appreciate life as well. He was an advocate for those with disabilities as he served on the board of ARC of East Central Iowa for several years. In his earlier years, Al loved archery and hunting. He was an avid fisherman and New York Yankees fan throughout his life.
Al had a deep love for his family and knew the value of keeping everyone close to each other. He loved to spend time and share his talents with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Al was a gifted cook and found pleasure in bringing his family and friends together around his kitchen with the many delicious dishes that he created. He had the ability to attract people and was blessed with many wonderful friends that were like family to him.
Al was a good man of devout faith. He attended Mass regularly and held firm to the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church. Over the last decade, Al dedicated much time to Eucharistic Adoration at St. Patrick’s Parish in Cedar Rapids. This devotion served to deepen his faith and drew him very close to the Lord. He was blessed to receive the final Sacraments and passed away with his loving family praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet at his bedside along with several songs. Al was surrounded by his loved ones at the end of his journey and will forever be missed.
He is survived by his children, James (Beverly) Gieseman, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kristine (Mike) White, of Bernard, IA, Richard Gieseman, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Laura (Robert) Donner, of Dubuque, IA; grandchildren, Joseph, Molly, Grace, Nathan, Emily, Olivia, Isabella, Benjamin and Mason; former spouse, Sharyn Gieseman, of Dubuque; and many more nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie; brothers, Joe, Bob, Ray, Don; and infant sister, Dorothy Gieseman.
The family would like to send a special thank-you to Dr. Boyle, Dr. Ghosh and their staff along with the staff of the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.
In the end, Al would say, “And that’s where that’s at.”
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral service is assisting Al’s family in their time of need. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.