GALENA, Ill. — Gregory “Greg” Robert Edmonds, 67 of Galena, IL passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 22, 2022, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 1 to 3 PM at the Furlong Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Cremation rites will follow the service and burial will be held later.
He was born June 9, 1955, in Hazel Green, WI the son of Charles “Chuck” and Anna Mae (Kieffer) Edmonds. Greg was united in marriage to Clarene Heim on May 5, 1989, in Jacksonville, Fl. He worked at Leisure Lanes Bowling Alley in Galena. After moving to Jacksonville, he worked in the warehouse for Publix Grocery. Greg and his family later returned to Galena where he worked for Rentech until his retirement. He then worked part-time for Hartig Drug as a courier. Greg loved sports history, especially his beloved New York Yankees. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. Greg enjoyed canning pickles, watching the hummingbirds, and baking cookies. One of his greatest honors was serving as a volunteer for Honor Flight 55 out of Appleton, WI. He spent many years playing and coaching many local baseball and softball teams. Greg was an avid bowler and had a 300 game to his credit. Family was essential to him; he was proud of his son, Tyler, and enjoyed spending time with him.
Greg is survived by his wife, Clarene, his son, Tyler, his siblings, Dave, Dennis (Joyce), Richard “Dick”, Mark, Tim, Becky (Tom) Ruchti, Scott (Laura), and Jeff, his in-laws, Diane Edmonds, Floyd Heim, Carol DuBord, Janet (Lee) Calahan, Jerry (Sheila) Heim, Gloria (Michael) Springer, and Mitsy (Jim) Epple, and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles “Chucky” Edmonds, in-laws, Clarence (Irene) Heim, Clyde Heim, and Tina Edmonds, and a nephew, Matthew Edmonds. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
