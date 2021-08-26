Rolf Goecke, 81, of Dubuque, and formerly of Chicago, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 27, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Rolf was born January 26, 1940 in Germany, the son of Heinz and Martha Goecke. In 1959, at the age of 19, Rolf came to live with his uncle in Chicago. He quickly learned excellent English. Rolf was employed as a boilermaker, and was a member of Local #1.
Rolf married Nancy Phillips on February 17, 1996. He was an active member of the River Park Moose Lodge, where he planned many events, cooked, and volunteered at Moosehaven in Mooseheart. After moving to Dubuque, Rolf joined the Dubuque Moose Lodge. He also volunteered for the Special Olympics.
Rolf had a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on his face.
Rolf is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Dubuque; three children, Elizabeth (Todd) Kern, of Dubuque, Dina Nasiopoulos, of Chicago, and Cathie (Mark) Boland, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, Freddy, Jackson, Michael, Nicholas, Briana, Lia, Jocelyn, Gage, Paige, and Mason; and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Heinz.