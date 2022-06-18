Thomas J. “Tom” Hochberger, 91, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Monday, June 20, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas will be 1:00 pm Monday, June 20, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Tom was born August 16, 1930, in Dubuque, IA, the son of John and Cecelia Hochberger. On October 3, 1953, he married Catherine L. “Kay” Hynes in St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque. She died October 29, 2018.
He was a graduate of Senior High School.
He was a tool and die maker at John Deere Dubuque Works from where he retired after 35 years
Tom was a longtime member of Church of the Resurrection where he and his wife ushered at 11 AM Mass together for 35 years. He liked being outdoors and enjoyed yardwork, camping, fishing, and hunting.
Survivors include three sons, Scott (Kathy Bakey) Hochberger of Rickardsville, IA, Kevin (Deb) Hochberger of Shullsburg, WI, and Brian Hochberger of Dubuque, IA, three grandchildren, Holli Hochberger, Tyler (Heather Eastlick) Hochberger, and Justin (Sara) Hochberger; two great-granddaughters, Sophie and Claire Hochberger; two sisters-in-law, Janette Hochberger, and Lorene Hynes, both of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his twin brother John “Jack” Hochberger, four brothers-in-law, Jim Hynes, Dick Hynes, Joe Gassman, and John Moran, and three sisters-in-law, Mary Gassman, Betty Moran, and Joan Hynes.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Drs. Whalen and Steffen and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially nurses Hillary and Jennie for taking special care of Tom.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.