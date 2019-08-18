BERNARD, Iowa — Anne Feeney, 99, of Bernard, Iowa, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
To celebrate Anne’s life, family and friends may visit from 2 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, where a prayer service will conclude visitation at 7 p.m., with Rev. Michael Hutchins, SVD, presiding. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church in Bernard, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating, and Rev. Hutchins concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Anne Rosalia Molony was born in Bernard on November 27, 1919, the daughter of Michael and Grace (Cannon) Molony. She was a member of the first graduating class from St. Patrick’s Garryowen High School, and received an RN degree from St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque. She worked as a nurse at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, and at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque.
On May 29, 1948, Anne married Gerald W. Feeney at St Patrick’s Garryowen. Anne and Gerald lived and worked in Sioux City for a few years, before returning to live in Bernard. Anne was a member of St Patrick’s Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters Mothers Club and the Mercy School of Nursing Alumni Association.
Anne was well-known for baking sinful cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies and pies. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, embroidering countless pillowcases that she freely gave away and going on adventures to the casino with her good friend, Carmie. She loved living in a small town, and enjoyed hearing “the news,” but she never lost interest in the broader world. She could coax tropical orchids and African violets to bloom during Iowa’s coldest winters, and her flower garden was beloved by bees, stray cats and all who passed by. She had pockets filled with hard candies, Certs mints, steely grey hair pins and scratch-offs.
She always made time for the smallest members of her family, and she was never too tired to fix a hair bow, or find one more warm cookie for a giddy little boy. Although her hands conquered endless mountains of dishes and peeled tons of potatoes, they never lost their softness or their gentle touch.
Anne is survived by three daughters, Grace (Dan) Mozena, of Silver Spring, Md., Sheila Viel, of Oconomowoc, Wis., and Mary (Michael) Wilfer, of Monticello, Iowa; and four sons, Pat (LoLa) Feeney, of Shawnee, Kan., Tom (Sandi) Feeney, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Mike Feeney, of Bernard, and Jerry (Janet) Feeney, of Dubuque. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Anne (Tyler Craig) and Mark Mozena, Erik (Jana), Brian (Shira) and Colleen Viel, Michelle and Matthew (Alaina) Wilfer, Katherine, Jennifer, Mallory, Rachel and Dr. Ben (Jen) Feeney, and Dr. Meghan (Matt) Feeney Kloppenburg. Anne loved babies, and was overjoyed to have six great-grandchildren join the family, including Mira Craig, Quinn, Hutch and Isaac Viel, and Sloane and Isla Feeney. She looked forward to welcoming many more. Anne was one of 10 children, of whom two brothers survive, Dick (Barb) Molony, of Bernard, and Pat (Elaine) Molony, of Peosta, Iowa. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bob Feeney, of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, who died on November 1, 1989; and a son, John, who died on July 9, 2012. Other family members who predeceased her were her parents; her sisters, Fran Anglin, Sister Mary Sheila, RSM, Rita Della Valle and Martha Hutchins; and her brothers, Mike, John and Jimmy Molony; plus many beloved sisters and brothers-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, Anne asked that you designate any memorials to the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Sisters of Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, or Divine Word Seminary.
Anne’s family would like to thank the staff at Shady Rest and River Bend for their tireless care. They treated her with dignity and grace, and the family will always be grateful for their compassion. The family would also like to thank Father Loecke for his spiritual guidance and endless patience, and especially for the love he showed Anne during her final weeks. His faith and kindness was such a comfort to Anne and all who loved her.