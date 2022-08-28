TAMA, Iowa — Warren Clayton Stoner, 72, of Tama, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama with Pastor Warren Riley officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 PM at the St. Sebald Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Warren was born on January 20, 1950, in rural Arlington, Iowa, the son of Clayton Warren and Ardith (Becker) Stoner.
Warren was raised in the St. Sebald area and graduated from Starmont High School. He also attended Technical Training in Chicago.
On November 25, 1971, he was united in marriage to Linda Baumgartner at St. Sebald Lutheran Church. Warren started in Dubuque as a Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz Service Technician and then Service Manager for twenty-two years. He then changed careers and became an Optician working for Dr. Marshall Walker and Wolfe Eye Clinic in Toledo for twenty-five years. Warren was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and took many trips on his Honda Gold Wing with Linda and other friends. Warren loved cats, especially his former cats, Felix and Pepper.
Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Linda of Tama; his children, Tim (Kendra) Stoner of Dubuque, David Stoner (Carissa Campbell and her son, Cash) of Waterloo and Sarah (Greg) Jenkins of Rochester, MN; two grandchildren, Hannah and Micah Stoner; and his sister, Kris (David) Morarend of Strawberry Point.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Earl (Linda) Stoner.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama or Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.