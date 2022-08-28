TAMA, Iowa — Warren Clayton Stoner, 72, of Tama, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama with Pastor Warren Riley officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 PM at the St. Sebald Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

