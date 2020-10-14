DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Elizabeth J. Conrad, 91, of Dyersville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate. Social distancing will be greatly appreciated.
Betty was born on May 7, 1929, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, the daughter of Pete and Hulda Engling. She married Lavern E. Conrad on September 9, 1950, in North Buena Vista. She loved her grandchildren.
She was a great seamstress, working at the sewing factory in Dyersville.
She also gardened and was a great cook. The potato salad and her stuffing are still talked about and cherished today. Oh, not to forget other favorites like bingo, the Hawkeyes and her beloved Cubs.
Survivors include her four children, Randy (Lori) Conrad and Shari (Joe) Scherrman, both of Delhi, Iowa; Bonnie (Ken) Foxen, of Luxemburg, Iowa; and Scott (Jodie) Conrad, of Solon, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Tony (Josie) and Corey (Ali) Scherrman, Tim (Abby) and Michael (Tate) Conrad, Nick (friend Erika) and Josh (Kayla) Foxen, and Shana (Dean) Plambeck, Beki (Austin) Baier, Shane (Lizzi) Mosby and Amie (Cody) Schurman; 11 great-grandchildren, Weston and Hollis Scherrman, Elizabeth and Matthew Scherrman, Lillian and Evelyn Conrad, James and Jason Plambeck, Ainsley Baier, Aiden and Emeline Mosby, and one more due in December; a sister Laurie Ludovissy, sister-in-law Mary Ludovissy and brother-in-law Ed Ehrlich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vern; Rose (Marian) VanHorne, Renee (Joe) Stromberger, Honey (Norb) Cummer, Elaine (Fred) Shafer, Arnold Engling, Ronald Engling and Janice Ehrlich; 2 brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Florence) Conrad and Ed (Margaret) Conrad.
Memorials are preferred to the MercyOne Senior Care and/or Hospice of Dubuque.
Link to view Betty Conrad’s funeral: https://youtu.be/tFvT3QiFH8c.
