We are sad to announce the death of Thomas J. Healey. He passed away peacefully at the age of 76, surrounded by family at the University of Iowa City Hospital and Clinics on July 20th, 2022.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service and military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will be held at 6 p.m. Private family burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
The world became brighter on August 2, 1945, the day that Tom was born, in Bellevue, IA. The son of Emmett Healey and Lucille (Dague) Laack. Tom attended St. Columbkille’s & graduated from Wahlert High School in 1964. At which time he enlisted in the Army, serving in Germany as a Medic.
Tom married the love of his life, Mary Ann Keating, December 27th, 1969.
Tom was a dedicated worker for 42 years with Flexsteel Industries. He enjoyed bartending, playing softball, bowling, and golfing. Tom’s biggest enjoyment was his children and grandchildren, never missing an event, even beating the busses to those events. Tom enjoyed commiserating at the Veterans Freedom Center. He was always cracking a joke or expressing a goofy face with all he met.
Tom’s heart will forever be with his wife, Mary Ann Healey. His legacy will live on within his twin sons, David (Molly) Healey and Daniel Healey, along with Richard (Michelle) Healey. His kindness, loyalty and compassion will continue with his 6 grandchildren, Lexi, Jackson, Gabrielle, Beau, Connor, and Luke Healey and 3 bonus grandchildren, Jake, Megan, & Madelyn. Surviving siblings Francis (Kayla), Ron, Joseph, Dale (Kim), Pat Healey, & Mary (Lynn) Meier along with many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, John and Lula May Dague and Thomas and Mary (Fitzgibbons) Healey; infant sister Connie Healey, and a nephew, Skylar Healey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Thomas Healey memorial fund.
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals who helped care for Tom.
