We are sad to announce the death of Thomas J. Healey. He passed away peacefully at the age of 76, surrounded by family at the University of Iowa City Hospital and Clinics on July 20th, 2022.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service and military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will be held at 6 p.m. Private family burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.