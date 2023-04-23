Sister Joanna Rettenmeier, BVM, 89, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Visitation of cremated remains will be from 9-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of Memories will be at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

