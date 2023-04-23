Sister Joanna Rettenmeier, BVM, 89, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Visitation of cremated remains will be from 9-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of Memories will be at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Joanna was an elementary teacher at St. Patrick in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In addition, she taught in Fort Dodge, Iowa; Chicago; Seattle; and Memphis, Tenn., where she also ministered as principal.
She served in a collaborative ministry sponsored by women religious to address child poverty and elderly isolation in southern Iowa. She also served the BVM congregation as administrative assistant to the congregational secretary.
She was born on July 25, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, to John and Viola (Dolan) Rettenmeier. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1951, from the Cathedral of St Raphael Parish, Dubuque, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 16, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Peggy (Clifford) Rice, Tom Rettenmeier, and Jim (Judy) Rettenmeier. She is survived by a brother Bill (Kathy) Rettenmeier, sister-in-law Mary Rettenmeier, nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 71 years.
