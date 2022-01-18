GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Janice Rohner, 86, of Guttenberg, died on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg, where services will follow.

Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family.

