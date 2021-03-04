Gale E. Currie, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Judith M. Ellerie, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Dubuque. Services: Noon Saturday at the church.
Rosalie Glanz, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Motherhouse Chapel at Mount Carmel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. today at the chapel.
Keary J. Keehner, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, Leonard Grau Funeral Home, Monona, Iowa.
Loras N. LeConte, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mike J. Martinsen, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa.
David A. Neis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 6, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terrance J. Tigges, Sherrill, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.