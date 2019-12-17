ELKADER, Iowa — Vivian Nuehring, 94, of Elkader, Iowa, and formerly of Farmersburg, Iowa, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Elkader Care Center, Elkader, Iowa.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa, with Rev. Jerome Godson as the Officiant. Burial will follow at Monona Cemetery, Monona, Iowa.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.