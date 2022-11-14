Cheryl E. Hillary, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin. Friends and family may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Cheryl was born on August 26, 1947, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Ruby (Kitto) McCabe. She worked at Medical Associates Clinics.
Cheryl was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, interior decorating and ceramics. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Cheryl loved spending time with her grandchildren, baking with them and spoiling them. She also enjoyed time spent on the Mississippi River on Bob’s houseboat.
Survivors include her daughters, Kelly (Dan) Frei, Oregon, WI, Stacey (Mike) Hillary, Evansville, WI, and Melissa (Zach) Myhra, Denver, CO; her significant other, Robert Knopp, Dubuque, IA; and five grandchildren, Tyler, Bailey and Katelyn Nolan and Madison and MacKenzie Myhra.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, James (Velma) McCabe, LeRoy (Jane) McCabe, Harold (Sally) McCabe and Don (Anne) McCabe.
The family wishes to thank the Mercy Stroke Recovery Team and Palliative Care Team at the University of Iowa Hospital.
In lieu of flowers a Cheryl E. Hillary Memorial Fund has been established. Memorial may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, Wisconsin 53807.
