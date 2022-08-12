GALENA, Ill. — Daniel “Dan” Burrows, 68, of Galena, IL, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022, at St. Dominic’s Villa, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena.

Dan was born on June 18, 1954, to Clyde and Delores Burrows in Dubuque, IA. He became a Dallas Cowboys fan at age 6 and was a part of the Junior Dukes, Colt 45, and Colts for 12 years. He married Kathleen Kelly of Galena, IL, on August 24, 1974. Dan led a busy life managing his business, Burrows Accounting, and Tax Service for over 50 years. He also loved his work in sales at Klauer Manufacturing, where he worked for 46 years. He served on the Galena Ambulance team for 5 years and served 15 years with the Galena Volunteer Fire Department. In his free time, Dan enjoyed sharing his love of music, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.

