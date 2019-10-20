Dr. David Joseph Burke, of Concord, NC, formerly of Rockdale Road in Dubuque, died October 13, 2019 of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an insidious disease that literally took his breath away.
Son of Carl and Grace (Cashin) Burke, Dave attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School, Loras Academy and Loras College. Graduating from the University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, Dave went on to become an orthopedic surgeon. He performed surgeries at Atrium Health Cabarrus, where he not only mended broken bones but also charmed his patients with his bedside manner.
While attending the University of Iowa, he met Marian, a nursing student, who later became his wife. They happily spent 46 years together before Marian’s sudden death in 2012, leaving Dave brokenhearted.
Dave was the proud father of two daughters, Lisa Burke and Julie (Kevin) Burroughs, and grandfather to Kyle and Riley Moran, and Hayden and Camden Burroughs. He was an integral part of their lives and his presence will be greatly missed.
The eldest of eight children, Dave was the epitome of a positive role model for Dan (Janice), Bill (Becky), John (deceased), Mary Jo (Ken) O’Hara, Tom (Juanita), Ellen (Jim) Kaune, and Joe (Deb). We siblings are thankful we had the opportunity to recently spend precious time with Dave, reminiscing, sharing our love, and saying our final goodbyes.
In Dave’s memory, we ask that you remember to always show compassion for others.