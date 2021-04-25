SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Charles “Mark” Fields, age 64, of Shullsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home in Shullsburg.
He was born April 26, 1956, in Dubuque, the son of LeRoy and Grace (Erner) Fields. Mark spent his whole life in Shullsburg, where he graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1974. Mark worked for Kelly Springfield/Titan Tire for 38 years, retiring in 2012.
Mark married his wife, Laurie Lyne, on June 14, 1975, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. They were married at a very young age, and overcame many obstacles along the way. In June of 2019, Mark and Laurie celebrated 44 years of marriage, creating a beautiful life along the way.
Mark is survived by his son: Adam (Tanya) Fields, of Stoughton, WI, his children, Jeremiah, Nathan, Gabriyel, and Nataleigh; and his daughter: Robyn (Cliff) Muller, of Dickeyville, WI, and their children Levi, Avery, and Kyla; a special daughter-in-law: Jamie (Dan) Stoddard, of Benton, WI; his siblings: Sandy (Bo) Eicher, of Shullsburg, Michael (fiancé; Mickey Kaiser) Fields, of Darlington, WI, Sharon (Rich) Johnson, of Lewiston, NY, and Dennis (Kelly) Fields, of Monroe, WI; his best bud, Jerry the Dog; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Laurie, in 2019; and one daughter, Karissa Fields.
Mark cherished his family — especially his grandchildren and the memories they created together. He was always so proud of his children and grandchildren — always supporting their endeavors and cheering them on along the way. His seven grandchildren were what kept him going, they were undoubtedly his pride and joy. He would always say to his grandchildren, “See you around like a Fruit Loop”.
Mark always enjoyed a nice cold Busch Lite, making moonshine, junking, bargain shopping, his weekends at Jefferson, the Packers, watching the race on Sundays, sitting at his favorite bar, making trips up north to the cabin, a faithful patron to the Wisconsin Power Ball, and telling stories to whoever would listen. He always had a joke (sometimes funny, sometimes not) to tell and could always turn someone’s bad day into a good one with a simple smile. Mark had a kind gentle soul and will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Mark’s name.