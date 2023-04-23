Elmer L. “Finky” Fink, age 87, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 9:10 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

To honor Elmer’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday at Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

