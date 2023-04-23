Elmer L. “Finky” Fink, age 87, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 9:10 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Elmer’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday at Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Elmer was born on November 12, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Elmer and Agnes (Schadle) Fink. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Loras Academy, Class of 1954. In school Finky was active with the ROTC and went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to the girl next door, Sharon Fondell, on January 4, 1958, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, Iowa. They have been blessed with 65 years of marriage and 4 wonderful children together. Finky was always employed as a meat cutter, even when he was in the Navy. He worked for Randall’s, Fenelon’s, Hessel’s, Cremer’s, Save A Lot, owned his own shop for a short time, the Dubuque Packing Company and FDL. Finky has been a long time member of Holy Trinity Church, was a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 16 and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved being outdoors. Finky volunteered cutting grass at the Dubuque Arboretum, liked to regularly try his luck at his favorite fishing hole and enjoyed taking the scouts camping. He and Sharon also liked to hit the dance floor for some boot scooting. Finky was a wonderful family man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Finky’s memory include his loving wife, Sharon Fink, Dubuque, IA; his children, Gary (Juliet) Fink, Kalamazoo, MI, Kathy (Michael) Regan, Dubuque, IA, Doug (Julie) Fink, Union Grove, WI and Jeff (Lori) Fink, Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Lyndsey (Brian) Hubert, Stephanie (Brent) Walunas, Adam (Jayme) Fink, Andrea Fink, Nichole Smith, Michelle (Jason) Tuthill, Kyle (Lisa) Regan, Brian (Shannon) Regan, Jessica (Dave) Nelson, Lexi (Jarod) Keeku, Mike (Kelly) Fink, Chelsea (Allen) Malkasian, Emily Fink and Taylor Fink; 30 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; and his sister, Mary (Jack) Parkin, Dubuque, IA.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Shirley (Duane) Deutmeyer, Jackie (Derry) Jacobs and Karl (Janaan) Fink.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Finky’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Elmer Fink Family.
