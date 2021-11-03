CUBA CITY, Wis. — Glenn E. Curtis, 95, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Edenbrook, Platteville, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Glenn was born on March 14, 1926, in Paris Township, Wisconsin, the son of Earl and Lucille (Hoffman) Curtis. He married Marjory Rice on November 9, 1949.
Glenn farmed with his brother Willie, where he also sold feed and eventually Badger Equipment. He and Willie then owned and operated a John Deere dealership, CB&C Equipment, in Cuba City beginning in 1971. He was a member of the Cuba City Lion’s Club, Cuba City United Methodist Church and Honorary Chapter Member of the FFA. Glenn and Marjory loved traveling and camping, including trips to Alaska and Arizona. He enjoyed fishing when he had the time, and was always tinkering and fixing things. Glenn especially loved his dog Trixie.
Survivors include his wife, Marjory, Cuba City; three sons, Gary (Debbie) Curtis, Lancaster, WI, Allan (Donna) Curtis, Bagley, WI, and Stephen (Susan) Curtis, Platteville, WI; eight grandchildren, Cory (Corrina) Curtis, Christina (John) Tietjen, Kim (Joe) Emmer, Jessica (John) Link, Jennifer (Preston) Adrian, Steva (Tony) Patrick, Terry (Becky) Curtis, and Danyl (Amanda) Curtis; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Willie (Betty) Curtis, Floyd (Marie)(Gloria) Curtis, and Gerald (Millie) Curtis.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Sienna Crest, Edenbrook, St. Croix Hospice, and Nancy Butson.
In lieu of flowers, a Glenn E. Curtis Memorial Fund has been established.