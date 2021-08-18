WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Brandon R. Davidshofer, 24, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 from injuries received in a work-related accident in rural Dubuque.
Visitation for Brandon will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Brandon Davidshofer Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Brandon will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Assisting Deacon will be Dan O’Connell. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
Brandon was born on August 15, 1996 in Dyersville, Iowa, son of Peter and Lori (Waterman) Davidshofer. He is a 2015 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. After high school, he earned his welding certification from Northeast Iowa Community College. Soon after, he started driving truck for Kemp Trucking alongside his wife, Abby. On September 22, 2018 he married his high school sweetheart, Abby Kemp in a beautiful ceremony on his family farm in rural Dyersville, Iowa.
Brandon enjoyed driving his Peterbilt semi, which he would spend hours making it shine. He loved hunting, farming, and spending time with his family and fur babies. He was a huge Massey Harris fan, and loved just being on the farm. Brandon was adored by his nieces and nephews and was always willing to join their shenanigans to get a few laughs. He was looking forward to welcoming his sweet baby girl into the world in just a few short weeks.
He is survived by his wife, Abby Davidshofer of Worthington; and his daughter, Charlotte Rose Davidshofer; his fur babies, Maverick, Macy, Roo, and Cowboy; his parents, Peter and Lori Davidshofer of Farley; his brothers, Phillip Davidshofer of Earlville; Peter (Yasmin) Davidshofer Jr. of Dubuque; his parents-in-law, Peter and Chris Kemp of Graf; his sisters-in-law Chelsey (Garret) Zenner of Sherrill and Sandra (Andy) Beringer of Centralia and; his nieces and nephews, Cassadee, Paislee, Aubree Beringer, Milo and McKenzie Zenner and Moses Davidshofer his grandparents, Roger and Shirley Waterman of Colesburg, and his-grandmothers-in-law, Helen Kemp of Dubuque and Kathy Chettinger of Farmersburg.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Frances Davidshofer and his grandparents in-law, Aloysius Kemp Jr. and Clark Chettinger and one uncle, Scotty Krogman.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.