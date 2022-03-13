Violet A. Jennings, 69, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where services will follow.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

