OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Jean “Duffy” (Hughes) Dunne, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. Family will greet friends 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be again Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Otter Creek.
Jean was born February 17, 1937, the daughter of John and Rita (Duffy) Hughes. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. She married Joseph Dunne on November 10, 1956, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill, he passed on June 15, 2015. Jean was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and attending family events. She was an avid Cubs fan, Hawkeye fan, active in AA and Al-Anon. Jean was a great cook, and the “rock” of her family.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Martha) Dunne, of Otter Creek, Pat (Jody) Dunne, of Andrew, Kevin (Allison) Dunne, of Orlando, FL, Brian (Wendy) Dunne, of Andrew, Phillip (Lanie) Dunne, of Marion, and JoEllen (Terry) McGugan, of Denver, CO; 21 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Donna) Hughes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Katie Hughes, Kay Hughes, Donna (Maurice) Sturm, and Bill (Jean) Dunne.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Pat and Dave Hughes; and a sister and brother in-law, Ellen (Neil) Donovan.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Sunrise Villa and Mill Valley Care Center and Hospice of Jackson County for your care and support during this time.
A memorial fund has been established in Jean’s memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com